Eric Clapton & Bob Weir guest on Stephen Marley’s new ‘Old Soul﻿’ album

Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International

Eric Clapton and the Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are among the guest stars featured on Stephen Marley’s new album Old Soul, which will be released September 15.

Clapton lends his guitar talents to Stephen’s acoustic cover of dad Bob Marley’s “I Shot The Sheriff,” which he also covered in 1974 for his album 461 Ocean Boulevard. Weir is featured on the track “Winding Roads” along with Jack Johnson and Weir’s band Wolf Bros, made up of Don Was and Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane.

Old Soul is Marley’s first full-length album since 2016. It will also feature guest appearances by Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton and Slightly Stoopid.

Old Soul will be released digitally, on CD and as a limited edition double vinyl; it’s available for preorder now.