AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Eric Clapton & Bob Weir guest on Stephen Marley’s new ‘Old Soul﻿’ album

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International

Eric Clapton and the Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are among the guest stars featured on Stephen Marley’s new album Old Soul, which will be released September 15.

Clapton lends his guitar talents to Stephen’s acoustic cover of dad Bob Marley’s “I Shot The Sheriff,” which he also covered in 1974 for his album 461 Ocean Boulevard. Weir is featured on the track “Winding Roads” along with Jack Johnson and Weir’s band Wolf Bros, made up of Don Was and Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane.

Old Soul is Marley’s first full-length album since 2016. It will also feature guest appearances by Ziggy MarleyDamian “Jr. Gong” MarleyBuju Banton and Slightly Stoopid.

Old Soul will be released digitally, on CD and as a limited edition double vinyl; it’s available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

one-dead-as-massive-explosion-levels-titans-player-caleb-farley’s-home
insert_link

Sports News

One dead as massive explosion levels Titans player Caleb Farley’s home

FILE - Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images (MOORESVILLE, N.C.) -- A massive explosion leveled a multimillion-dollar home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley in Mooresville, North Carolina, early Tuesday. One person was killed and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast, according to Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene. Farley, 24, was seen speaking to authorities at the scene after the explosion. He was not home at the […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Metallica announces ’72 Seasons’-themed ring

ABC/Randy Holmes If a T-shirt isn't enough for you to express your love for Metallica, perhaps some jewelry will do the trick. The metal legends have announced a ring inspired by their new album, 72 Seasons. The ring will be available as an all-silver piece for $249.99, with a limited […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

AD
0%