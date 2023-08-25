AD
F-18 military jet crashes near San Diego

August 25, 2023

(SAN DIEGO) — A U.S. military jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego early Friday, ABC News has learned.

Authorities said the crash happened near Interstate 15 in the early morning hours.

It was unclear what caused the crash and officials have not yet disclosed the condition of the pilot or if there were any other people on board the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.

A defense official confirms that the Marine F/A-18 crashed during a training flight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

