Uncategorized

Fleetwood Mac drops ‘Rumours Live’ version of “Say You Love Me”

todayAugust 10, 2023

Rhino/Warner Records

Fleetwood Mac is sharing another track off their upcoming Rumours Live double album, set for release September 8. 

The latest is the live version of the classic “Say You Love Me,” which the late Christine McVie wrote for the band’s 1975 self-titled release. This is the second track they’ve released from the record. They previously shared the live version of “Dreams.”

Rumours Live features performances from the band’s August 29, 1977, concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. The 90-minute concert, the opening night of a three-night stand, features live versions of most of the songs on the album, including “You Make Loving Fun,” “Songbird” and “The Chain,” as well as “Landslide,” “Rhiannon” and others from 1975’s Fleetwood Mac.

Rumors Live is being released digitally and as a two-CD or two-LP set. It is available for preorder now. There will also be a crystal clear-vinyl edition sold exclusively through Walmart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

Trump, Nauta plead not guilty to new classified docs charges but De Oliveira still not arraigned

(FORT PIERCE, Fla.) -- Former President Donald Trump and longtime aide Walt Nauta both pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith in a superseding indictment last month in his classified documents probe. Mar-a-Lago club property manager Carlos De Oliveira, facing his first charges in the case, still could not be arraigned Thursday because arrangements for local counsel had not yet been finalized. That arraignment […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

