Rev Rock Report

Fleetwood Mac releases “Go Your Own Way” from upcoming ‘Rumours Live’

todayAugust 31, 2023

Rhino/Warner Records

Fleetwood Mac has released another track off their upcoming Rumours Live double album, which drops September 8.

The latest is a live version of their classic “Go Your Own Way,” written by Lindsey Buckingham. The original was the lead single from 1977’s Rumours and became the band’s first top 10 hit. This is the third track they’ve released from Rumuors Live, following live versions of “Dreams” and “Say You Love Me.”

Rumours Live features performances from the band’s August 29, 1977, concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. The 90-minute concert was the opening night of a three-night stand, where the band performed live versions of “You Make Loving Fun,” “Songbird” and “The Chain,” as well as “Landslide,” “Rhiannon” and others from 1975’s Fleetwood Mac.

Rumors Live is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

