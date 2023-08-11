AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foghat dropping new album, ‘Sonic Mojo’, in November

todayAugust 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits

Foghat is set to return with their first new album in seven years. The band will release their 17th studio album, Sonic Mojo, November 10, with the first single from the record, “Drivin’ On,” available August 25. 

The album features three new songs co-written by founding member/drummer Roger Earl, along with guitarist Bryan Bassett, bassist Rodney O’Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt. It also includes three songs co-written by Earl’s former Savoy Brown bandmate Ken Simmonds before he passed away in December 2022. 

Sonic Mojo will be released on CD and 180-gram neon purple vinyl. Fans can presave the new single “Drivin’ On” now and check out a preview on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Van Morrison’s ‘His Band and the Street Choir’ gets high fidelity vinyl reissue

Rhino A classic Van Morrison album just got a new high fidelity reissue. Morrison’s 1970 album, His Band and the Street Choir, is the latest release in Rhino High Fidelity’s new series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues. The pressing is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and includes an exclusive interview with the album’s engineer, Elliot Scheiner, as well as a lyric sheet. “Every take with this guy was just brilliant,” Scheiner says in the interview. “The best Black singer I ever met was Ray Charles. The […]

todayAugust 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%