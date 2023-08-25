AD
Foghat releases “Drivin’ On,” first single from upcoming album ‘Sonic Mojo’

todayAugust 25, 2023

Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits

Foghat just dropped the first single from their upcoming 17th studio album, Sonic Mojo, which is due out November 10.

The band has shared the track “Drivin’ On,” which they co-wrote with drummer Roger Earl’s former Savoy Brown bandmate Kim Simmonds before he passed away in December 2022.  

“It really is a Foghat sounding song,” Bryan Bassett shared in a video released by the band. “There’s a lot of diverse, kind of, approaches on this record, but we definitely put the hat on that one.”

Vocalist/guitarist Scott Holt adds, “A song like ‘Drivin’ On’ celebrates the swamp funk blues of Slim Harpo and the cosmic boogie of John Lee Hooker.”

“Drivin’ On” is one of three songs Simmonds co-wrote for the album; another one, “She’s A Little Bit of Everything,” drops September 23, while the third, “I Don’t Appreciate You,” will be released October 20.

Sonic Mojo will be released on CD and 180-gram neon purple vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

