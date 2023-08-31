Foo Fighters hit new ﻿’Billboard’﻿ chart milestone with “Under You”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters have reached a new Billboard chart milestone with their latest single, “Under You.”

The track has hit #8 on the Alternative Airplay ranking, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 30 top-10 hits on the tally. Not only does that extend the Foos record for the most Alternative Airplay top 10s, it also makes them the first act in the chart’s 35-year history to have 30 singles reach the top 10.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are in second place, with 28.

“Under You” appears on the new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are, their first record since the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. They’ve been touring over the spring and summer playing one-off festival and headlining shows with new drummer Josh Freese.

The next Foo Fighters show takes place September 3 in Aspen, Colorado.