AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Former ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan released from jail after assault arrest

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan was released from an Oregon jail on Thursday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after being arrested on July 28 following an altercation with the mother of three of his children.

Bryan has a court date of September 5 in the incident; he is facing fourth-degree assault and third-degree robbery charges, as well as a misdemeanor harassment claim.

The July arrest was the latest run-in with the law for the actor. Bryan was arrested in 2020 after a dispute with the same woman in this case, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, which the trade reports were menacing and fourth-degree assault. He received three years of probation, was ordered not to contact the victim and was mandated to attend a violence-intervention program.

To the trade, Bryan insisted that case “got so blown out of proportion,” claiming it was a “loud” verbal fight, not a physical one. That said, the actor also has four DUIs on his record, and, as detailed in the THR piece, several of his former friends accused Bryan of defrauding them.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jonathan-majors’-domestic-violence-trial-delayed-until-september
insert_link

Entertainment News

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial delayed until September

Jonathan Majors will have his day in court on domestic violence charges, but not until September. The Associated Press reports the Loki and Creed III star appeared during a brief hearing in Lower Manhattan Thursday, August 3, when prosecutors asked for more time to prepare. In turn, the judge postponed the trial, setting a tentative date of September 6. Majors was arrested in March after New York Police Department officers […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%