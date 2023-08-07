AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Four-year-old run over by golf cart after dog accidentally rests on pedal: Fire department

todayAugust 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(WESTLAND, Mich.) — A 4-year-old was uninjured Friday night after being run over by a golf cart after a dog laid down on the go pedal, according to fire department officials in Michigan.

The incident took place at a summer party called Blues, Brews, and BBQ in Westland, Michigan, which featured the participation of the fire department, according to department officials.

An arson dog for Westland Fire Department was sitting in a golf cart the department was using for the event when she jumped onto the floor and laid across the accelerator pedal, causing the cart to charge forward. Firefighters reacted quickly to steer the vehicle away from people and tents that fire officials were using, the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg,” the fire department said.

Fire and paramedic officials examined the child for injuries and determined she wasn’t injured but was just “visibly shaken” after the incident, according to the Westland Fire Department. Her mother declined additional treatment.

“Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house,” Westland fire officials wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

angus-cloud’s-mother-insists-“he-did-not-intend-to-end-his-life”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Angus Cloud’s mother insists “he did not intend to end his life”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO Angus Cloud's mother is speaking out about the Euphoria star's sudden death on July 31. The family's initial statement did not disclose the 25-year-old actor's cause of death, it did acknowledge his struggle with mental health and the recent death of his father. However, in a Facebook post on Friday, Lisa Cloud tried to dispel rumors circulating on social media that her son intentionally took his […]

todayAugust 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%