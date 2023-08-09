Fourth Annual Kerrville River Roadster Show set for Aug. 26

Kerr Regional History Center to host League of Women Voters presentation Saturday
The Kerr Regional History Center will be hosting The League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m., for an information session led by Heather Farmer. The Presentation is a part of the touring exhibit, "Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas," an exhibition curated by the Woman's Collection of Texas Woman's University Library and produced by Humanities Texas. Saturday's presentation will […]