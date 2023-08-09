AD
Local News

Fourth Annual Kerrville River Roadster Show set for Aug. 26

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the fourth annual “Kerrville River Roadster Show” on Saturday, August 26, at 4 p.m. The free event will take place at the Kerrville Sports Complex, 117 Sweeper Lane, and will showcase vehicles of all sizes, types, colors and speeds. Attendees can purchase food and drinks on site and enjoy free music provided by “The Flashbacks” beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in bringing a vehicle can do so as the event is “cruise-in” style. There will be designated parking for show vehicles and there is no registration fee required to participate. Additionally, there will be no judging of vehicles.

Event attendees (non-show cars) are asked to park on Sweeper Lane along the Soccer Fields, and parking will be limited. For more information, call (830) 257-7300, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

