The City of Fredericksburg’s Oktoberfest has been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Oktoberfest in the country. Oktoberfest originally began in 1810 with a huge party celebrating the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese. The German festival is now recreated in many cities all across the United States.

USA Today has selected 20 Oktoberfest events that have been nominated for their appreciation of German culture and heritage, featured events, and German beer and food. Those interested in voting for their particular favorites have until Monday, September 4 at noon ET. Individuals can vote once per day until voting ends, and winners will be announced on Friday, September 15. Visit 10best.com for more information.

