AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

FX announces premiere dates for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, ‘Fargo’ and its Hulu exclusives

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
FX

FX has announced its premiere dates for its upcoming programming, including the returns of the award-winning American Horror StoryFargo and its Hulu exclusive shows. 

American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th installment of the flagship AHS franchise and the first to star Kim Kardashian, gets underway Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. This installment of AHS will feature five episodes and as reported, is said to center on a famous woman who fears dark forces are surrounding her pregnancy journey. 

On Friday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET, FX unveils the documentary The New York Times Presents: “How To Fix a Pageant, centering on scandals surrounding the Miss USA contest.

Turning to Hulu, as reported, FX will debut the latest installment of the American Horror Stories anthology spinoff on Thursday, October 26, and on November 14, FX’s seven-episode limited series A Murder at the End of the World will debut on the streamer. 

Thursday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET will see the return of the Emmy-winning drama series Fargo on FX. The fifth installment of the drama will feature ten episodes this time around, as well as Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Juno Temple and Mad Men Emmy winner Jon Hamm.

FX teases, “After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.” Hamm plays a “rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman” and North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman, who is on Dot’s heels.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tim-mcgraw-recalls-how-“it’s-your-love”-changed-his-world
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw recalls how “It’s Your Love” changed his world

ABC/Connie Chornuk Tim McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, is set to arrive on August 25. The 13-track record features an unreleased song titled "Some Songs Change Your World," which prompted Yahoo Entertainment to ask Tim about a song that changed his world. "Oh, 'It's Your Love,' because it was the very first song that Faith [Hill] and I ever did together," Tim recalls, before detailing the significance of his 1997 hit.  "We were very early in our relationship, and it was […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%