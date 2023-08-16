FX’s ‘American Horror Stories’ to return on Hulu October 26

‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Adam Project’ director Shawn Levy to be honored at Toronto International Film Fest
Netflix/Guy Aroch Shawn Levy, the Canadian-born director and executive producer of Stranger Things and the Ryan Reynolds hit Free Guy, will be honored at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Levy is known for his work behind the camera, including Reynolds' time-traveling family drama The Adam Project and 2016's The Arrival, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award as a producer. Levy will debut All the Light We […]