Entertainment News

FX’s ‘American Horror Stories’ to return on Hulu October 26

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
Just in time for Halloween, FX has announced its anthology spinoff American Horror Stories will debut on Hulu Thursday, October 26.

The spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story features a different story in each of its four new episodes, part of the “Huluweeen” event.

Details on the episodes are still secret, but Deadline reports Lisa Rinna will appear in one called “Tapeworm.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

