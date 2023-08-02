AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

George Romero’s ‘Twilight of the Dead’ reportedly coming back to life

todayAugust 2, 2023

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Horror legend George A. Romero may have died in 2017, but most appropriately, the father of the zombie movie genre’s final project will breathe again.

Deadline reports the project from the director of the 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead wrote Twilight of the Dead to cap his long and celebrated zombie series. However, he passed away at 77 before it was shot.

Armed with a treatment for his “final zombie movie,” Deadline says Romero’s estate and a production company called Roundtable Entertainment are moving forward with the film. Shooting on the seventh and final Dead film is planned for later this year in Puerto Rico.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

