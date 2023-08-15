Georgia election probe updates: Indictment returned in Georgia election interference probe, sources say

AD

(ATLANTA) — After a two-and-a-half-year probe, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled that charges could be coming against former President Donald Trump and others allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

If Trump is indicted in the probe, it would mark the fourth indictment of the former president, who already faces federal charges in the special counsel’s Jan. 6 and classified documents probes, as well as the Manhattan DA’s hush money case. Prior to Trump, no former or current president had ever been indicted.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 14, 10:00 PM EDT

Indictment returned in Georgia election probe

A Fulton County grand jury has handed up an indictment related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to multiple sources.

A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

Aug 14, 6:00 PM EDT

Former lieutenant governor at courthouse to testify

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is at the courthouse waiting to testify before the grand jury.

Duncan had said he was originally asked to testify Tuesday, indicating his testimony was moved up.

In a tweet, journalist George Chidi said he was sitting with Duncan at the courthouse.

“I’m sitting with Geoff Duncan, waiting to go,” Chidi, who was also asked to appear before the grand jury, wrote in the tweet.

Aug 14, 2:40 PM EDT

Multiple witnesses spotted, testifying before grand jury

Multiple witnesses have been spotted and testified before the Fulton County grand jury today, including two former state lawmakers.

Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan testified today, she told local outlets as she left the courthouse, saying she testified for about 40 minutes.

Former Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen also testified, according to a statement.

“Today, I testified in front of the Fulton County Grand Jury,” the statement said. “When I took my oath of office in 2017, I swore my allegiance to our Constitution and promised to protect and defend our State and our country. On December 2020, when Rudy Giuliani and the former President’s legal team appeared before the Georgia House of Representatives, I upheld my oath and told the truth in the face of false testimony about our elections.”

“Today, I reaffirmed my allegiance to our State and country — by exercising my patriotic duty as a U.S. citizen and telling the truth under oath,” she continued. “As a former lawmaker, I respect the separation of power and the crucial role that our judicial system plays in protecting our democracy by holding everyone accountable, even powerful individuals.”

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, who spoke exclusively with ABC News’ Jon Karl over the weekend, was also spotted in the courthouse by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin, Will Steakin, Laura Romero and Richard Elliott

Aug 14, 2:12 PM EDT

Journalist’s testimony moved to today, he says

Journalist George Chidi, who previously said he was asked to come before the Fulton County grand jury to testify on Tuesday, now says his testimony has been moved up and he has been asked to come in Monday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chidi said there was a “change of plans.”

“They’re moving faster than they thought,” he wrote.

Chidi previously said he was present as a reporter in December 2020 at the Georgia state Capitol, where a slate of so-called “alternate electors” were allegedly meeting as part of a plan that prosecutors have said was intended to keep Joe Biden from amassing 270 electoral votes when the votes were certified on Jan. 6.

Aug 14, 11:40 AM EDT

Trump attacks DA Fani Willis on social media

Former President Donald Trump on Monday launched a string of familiar attacks against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday as Willis is expected to begin presenting her election interference case to a grand jury later today.

In three all-caps posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump attacked Willis over her investigation, blasted media leaks, specifically urged “someone” to tell the grand jury he did not interfere in the election while continuing to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

-ABC News’ Will Steakin

Aug 14, 10:08 AM EDT

A timeline of the criminal probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia election results

On Jan. 2, 2021, former President Donald Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to win the state in the 2020 election.

The now-infamous phone call helped spark a criminal investigation launched the following month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looking into the efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

-ABC News’ Meredith Deliso and Olivia Rubin

Aug 14, 7:43 AM EDT

Key players in Georgia probe include officials, lawyers and 16 ‘fake electors’

Who are the key players in the criminal probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged election interference?

Some are local officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who certified the state’s election results, and District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to bring the case before a grand jury as soon as Monday.

Others were working with Trump during or after the election, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, both of whom appeared before a special grand jury.

And there were also 16 “fake electors” who allegedly participated in a scheme to overturn the state’s election results were notified that they were considered targets in the criminal investigation, prosecutors in court documents last year.

-ABC News’ Meredith Deliso

Aug 14, 6:39 AM EDT

Fulton County DA expected to begin presenting case Monday, sources say

The Fulton County district attorney who has been probing former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is expected to begin presenting the case to a grand jury on Monday morning, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

The presentation from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office comes after a two-and-a-half-year probe into the matter.

A spokesperson for the DA declined to comment.

This grand jury that will hear the case is a typical grand jury that has been seated for weeks and has heard other cases unrelated to the Trump probe.

It is not immediately clear how long the presentation will take.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin

Aug 14, 7:05 AM EDT

Who is District Attorney Fani Willis?

Many eyes are watching Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as her investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia nears its end and a potential fourth indictment looms for Trump, who denies all wrongdoing.

A charging decision is imminent. Willis is expected to present her findings to a grand jury this week.

“I would hate to have Fani Willis after me,” Judge Jerry Baxter told ABC News. “She is a superb trial lawyer and the real deal.”

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler