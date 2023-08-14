Graham Nash & Stephen Stills remember David Crosby on his birthday

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Graham Nash and Stephen Stills both paid tribute to their late bandmate David Crosby on Monday, August 14, which would have been Crosby’s 82nd birthday.

Nash posted to Instagram a black-and-white picture of them performing, writing, “What to say besides how much I miss him? Thinking of you, David. Remembering these moments, the smiles, the laughter… the music.”

Stills posted a photo of Crosby playing guitar and remembered him with a poem. It read, “When I was a young man I found an old dream, Was as battered and worn a one as you have ever seen. But I made it some new wings and painted the nose, And I wished so hard up in the air I rose, singing… Carry me above the world.”

At the end Stills added, “Remembering @thedavidcrosby today and every day.”

Crosby passed away January 18, following a bout with COVID-19.