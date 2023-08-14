AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Graham Nash & Stephen Stills remember David Crosby on his birthday

todayAugust 14, 2023

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Graham Nash and Stephen Stills both paid tribute to their late bandmate David Crosby on Monday, August 14, which would have been Crosby’s 82nd birthday.

Nash posted to Instagram a black-and-white picture of them performing, writing, “What to say besides how much I miss him? Thinking of you, David. Remembering these moments, the smiles, the laughter… the music.”

Stills posted a photo of Crosby playing guitar and remembered him with a poem. It read, “When I was a young man I found an old dream, Was as battered and worn a one as you have ever seen. But I made it some new wings and painted the nose, And I wished so hard up in the air I rose, singing… Carry me above the world.” 

At the end Stills added, “Remembering @thedavidcrosby today and every day.” 

Crosby passed away January 18, following a bout with COVID-19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

‘Bullet Train’ lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson really doesn’t care about being a movie star

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron and more recently the hit Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, already has a filmography most actors would dream about. But not him. The 33-year-old tells Esquire, "There was Kick-Ass [in 2010] and then there was [2014's] Godzilla and Avengers [in 2016], and all those things lined up for me. But I didn't really care for them." He added, "I wanted, purely, […]

todayAugust 14, 2023

