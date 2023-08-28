AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Gran Turismo’ races past ‘Barbie’ to top box office with $17.3 million

todayAugust 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Clive Rose – Gran Turismo/Gran Turismo via Getty Images

Gran Turismo squeezed past Barbie to claim top honors at the domestic box office, with an estimated $17.3 million. The film, starring David HarbourOrlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou, and based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a guy who was so good at the car racing video game that he was able to translate his skills to the real racing world, earned $36.5 million overseas.

Right behind Grand Turismo, was Barbie, grabbing an estimated $17.1 million. The film earned an estimated $18.2 million internationally, bringing its six-week global tally to $1.34 billion.

After topping the box office in its debut last week, DC’s Blue Beetle, dropped to third place with an estimated $12.7 million. Thus far, the superhero origin story has earned $46.3 million at the domestic box office and $81.8 million worldwide.

Taking fourth place was Oppenheimer with an estimated $9 million at the North American box office for a six-week total of $300 million domestically and $777.1 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, delivering an estimated $6.1 million. The animated feature has grossed $98.1 million in North America to date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-8/27/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/23

iStock (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE NY Mets 3, LA Angels 2 Colorado 4, Baltimore 3 LA Dodgers 7, Boston 4 AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 7, NY Yankees 4 Chi White Sox 6, Oakland 1 Houston 17, Detroit 4 Cleveland 10, Toronto 7 Minnesota 7, Texas 6 Seattle 3, Kansas City 2 NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 2, Washington 1 Chi Cubs […]

todayAugust 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%