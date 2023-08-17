AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Grand jurors, officials in Trump Georgia case face threats after identities shared online: Sheriff

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) — Members of the Fulton County grand jury that voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Monday are facing threats after their personal information began circulating online, authorities said Thursday.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is aware that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.

“As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions,” the statement said.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty,” said the statement.

As required by Georgia law, the grand jurors’ names were made public by the district attorney’s office as part of the grand jury process.

In recent days the information has been circulating online.

The FBI is also investigating threats against Fulton County officials, an FBI spokesperson said Thursday.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of threats of violence against Fulton County officials and is working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Atlanta spokesperson Tony Thomas said in a statement.

“Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted,” the FBI statement said.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ex-wife-of-slain-microsoft-exec-jared-bridegan-charged-with-his-murder
insert_link

National News

Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan charged with his murder

(JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.) -- The ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has been indicted for first-degree murder in what Florida prosecutors called the "cold, calculated and premeditated murder" of the father of four. Shanna Gardner was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for first-degree murder, a capital felony, as well as conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse, prosecutors said. Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%