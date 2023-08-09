AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses teases “more news coming soon”

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Guns N’ Roses just launched their North American tour, and there’s apparently even more in the works from the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers.

A press release recapping the first show of the tour, which took place August 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, teases that you should “stay tuned to Guns N’ Roses socials for more news coming soon.”

Notably, there have been recent rumors that a previously unreleased GN’R song called “Perhaps,” which they previously rehearsed during a soundcheck for a June show, is set premiere sometime soon. According to NME, a link to a presave page was briefly active before disappearing. However, nothing has been officially announced.

Guns N’ Roses shared two previously unreleased songs, “Hard Skool” and “Absurd,” in 2021. Both tracks dated back to the sessions for GN’R’s infamous Chinese Democracy album.

The group’s tour continues Friday, August 11, in Hersey, Pennsylvania, and is currently scheduled into October. Openers on the outing include Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Dirty Honey, The Warning and country star/noted GN’R fan Carrie Underwood.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ikea-to-open-store-in-downtown-san-francisco-this-month,-defying-retail-exodus
insert_link

Business News

IKEA to open store in downtown San Francisco this month, defying retail exodus

(NEW YORK) -- IKEA, the global furniture giant, will open a store in downtown San Francisco later this month, the company announced on Tuesday, defying an onrush of retail departures that has slammed the city center in recent years. Located blocks away from the city's Union Square retail hub, the store will anchor a new mall owned by Ingka Centres, an IKEA-affiliated developer that seeks to drive shopping traffic toward […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%