Guns N’ Roses teases “more news coming soon”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Guns N’ Roses just launched their North American tour, and there’s apparently even more in the works from the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers.

A press release recapping the first show of the tour, which took place August 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, teases that you should “stay tuned to Guns N’ Roses socials for more news coming soon.”

Notably, there have been recent rumors that a previously unreleased GN’R song called “Perhaps,” which they previously rehearsed during a soundcheck for a June show, is set premiere sometime soon. According to NME, a link to a presave page was briefly active before disappearing. However, nothing has been officially announced.

Guns N’ Roses shared two previously unreleased songs, “Hard Skool” and “Absurd,” in 2021. Both tracks dated back to the sessions for GN’R’s infamous Chinese Democracy album.

The group’s tour continues Friday, August 11, in Hersey, Pennsylvania, and is currently scheduled into October. Openers on the outing include Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Dirty Honey, The Warning and country star/noted GN’R fan Carrie Underwood.