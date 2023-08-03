AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hear a preview of Dan + Shay’s “Always Gonna Be” before it drops

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Larry McCormack

Dan + Shay are offering fans a preview of “Always Gonna Be” before its release.

The duo shared a snippet of the reflective track via an Instagram reel teasing its forthcoming music video.

“Paradise is a swing on a porch/ Summertime is a little too short/ The best things in life are free and it’s always gonna be/ Hometown is a heaven on earth/ Sundays are for football and church/ The world turns but I believe there’s always gonna be,” Dan + Shay sing over a rootsy production. 

“Always Gonna Be” arrives Thursday, August 3, at 11 p.m. CT.

The song will be included in Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, Bigger Houses, due out September 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

will-bruce-springsteen’s-tour-keep-rolling-into-2024?
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Will Bruce Springsteen’s tour keep rolling into 2024?

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band will kick off a second North American leg of their tour next week in Chicago, and right now, they have dates scheduled through a December 12 show in San Francisco. It appears, however, that the tour may continue, in some way, shape or form, into 2024. The Irish Independent reports that Bruce's management team is negotiating for several shows in Ireland […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%