    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hear Jonas Brothers cover Switchfoot’s “The Beautiful Letdown”

todayAugust 25, 2023

Lowercase People Records

Jonas Brothers are currently on tour promoting their latest release, The Album, but they’ve also just put out a cover version of a song by a band that’s been a big influence on them: Switchfoot.

The brothers have released their own version of “The Beautiful Letdown,” the title track of Switchfoot’s best-selling 2003 album. That’s the album that featured Top 20 hits “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live.”

JoBros’ cover of “Switchfoot” is part of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition], an upcoming 25-track 20th anniversary version of the original album. Other songs on the package have been interpreted by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder and other artists.

In a statement, JoBros said, “We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown and ‘Meant To Live’ was a huge influence for us. We’ve seen them a ton of times live and we always wanted to work with their music producer (John Fields).”

“This album has incredible significance for us on an emotional level but also sonically it was a big part of our sound,” they added, noting, “The guys in the band have always been so supportive of us. Thank you for inspiring us and we are so happy to be part of this project singing one of our favorite songs.”

In his own statement, Switchfoot singer Jon Foreman recalled how Jonas Brothers asked him for advice when he first met them 10 years ago.

“I gave them some sort of ‘follow your dreams and stay true to your heart’ talk,” he said. “The next week at the airport I saw them on the cover of Rolling Stone. I did a double take and started laughing. Not sure they needed my pep talk…!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

