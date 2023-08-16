AD
Buck Country Music News

Hear Luke Combs’s new live version of “Fast Car”

todayAugust 16, 2023

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs has released a live rendition of his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car.”

Complete with a brief introduction from Luke and crowd cheers, the track was recorded during Luke’s sold-out show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis earlier this year.

“Fast Car” is featured on Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old, which dropped in March. Most recently, the song was certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

Luke is currently on the international leg of his World Tour, with upcoming shows in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and more. Earlier this week, the country superstar also announced his stateside 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

For more information on Luke’s ongoing and forthcoming tours, visit his website.

“Fast Car – Live” is available wherever you listen to music. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

The Talking Heads to reunite for ‘Stop Making Sense’ Toronto Film Festival Q&A

A24 The Talking Heads are reuniting, but unfortunately for fans, they won't be playing music together. Spin reports that band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison are set to take part in a Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic concert film, Stop Making Sense. A newly restored version of the film is set to screen at the festival on September 11, with the Q&A, moderated by Spike Jonze, to follow.

todayAugust 16, 2023

