AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Heart’s Ann Wilson to headline Women Who Rock benefit concert

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Gibson Brands

Heart’s Ann Wilson is set to headline the sixth annual Women Who Rock benefit concert, taking place October 21 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wilson will perform with her new band Tripsitter, with the concert raising money for the Magee-Womens Research Institute, which is the largest research institute in the U.S. dedicated solely to lifesaving women’s health research.

The concert will feature an all-female-fronted lineup that also includes Youngstown, Ohio, band The Vindys, as well as a DJ set from Madame Trio.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

More info can be found at womenwhorock.info.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-b-52s-add-dates-to-their-las-vegas-residency
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The B-52s add dates to their Las Vegas residency

courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas The B-52s are extending their time in Las Vegas. The band just announced five more dates for Loveshack: The Residency at The Venetian Resort. The new shows are set for April 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, with a presale happening August 22 at 10 a.m. local time and a public on-sale set for Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. PT. The B-52s still have five […]

todayAugust 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%