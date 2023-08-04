AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Heavyweight Hollywood lawyers slams NBC, Bravo over “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” of reality stars

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images

The “reckoning” over TV networks’ treatment of reality show stars that Real Housewives vet Bethenny Frankel warned about weeks ago “has arrived,” according to A-list attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman.

The pair, whose clients included Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey, sent a letter to NBC on behalf of their new clients, “current and former cast members and crew members on some of NBC’s most lucrative reality shows.”

The attorneys claim those they represent suffered “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” on shows that air on NBC, E!, CNBC and Bravo, according to the missive that was obtained Friday, August 4, by ABC Audio.

While not naming specific shows, the attorneys claim that “these individuals have been mentally, physically, and financially victimized” by show producers, which they accuse of orchestrating “deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability” in their casts.

The network is accused of “plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep,” as well as “denying mental health treatment for those displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration,” according to the letter.

The shows are also accused of “exploiting minors” who aren’t compensated for appearing on the programs, and “distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual pornography,” the “distribution of revenge porn” and the “covering up of sexual violence,” according to the letter sent to NBC’s legal counsel.

The letter is calling on NBC and its affiliated networks to preserve evidence in the event of possible litigation.

The “sordid underbelly of NBC’s widely consumed reality TV universe has remained under wraps for too long. Please be advised that the day of reckoning has arrived,” the statement warned.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-new-songs-from-avery-anna,-kylie-morgan-+-luke-grimes
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New songs from Avery Anna, Kylie Morgan + Luke Grimes

Avery Anna's vulnerable new song, "Worst In Me," has arrived. "It’s a song about what it’s like to constantly lift somebody up that only brings you down, and the emotional toll it takes on you," says Avery.Kylie Morgan has dropped "A Few Hearts Ago." The track was penned by Kylie alongside hit songsmiths Casey Brown and James McNair.Yellowstone star and country newcomer Luke Grimes has teamed up with Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance for a new version of "Hold On." "I was so happy to hear that Luke had […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%