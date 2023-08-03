Here’s how Pat Benatar ended up opening for Pink this summer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pop superstar Pink recently played two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park, breaking the venue’s attendance record on both nights. Opening those two record-breaking shows? Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, who are on the bill for the remainder of Pink’s shows in August and her October date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How did the unexpected pairing come about? It all started at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in LA in November of 2022, Benatar and Giraldo tell the Boston Herald. When the two took the stage to perform their hits after Sheryl Crow inducted them, they noticed Pink — who was there to induct Dolly Parton — rocking out in the front row.

“I just remember looking down and she was giddy,” Benatar tells the Herald. “I didn’t know her, we’d never met, so it was just so fun to look down and see her having such a great time.”

“She was in the front row and dancing,” Giraldo adds. “Then when we were leaving she came up and said, ‘I want you two on the road with me. I want you to play dates with me this summer.’”

While the couple doesn’t know if they’ll release a new album, they’ve got more than enough to do these days, even without the Pink concerts.

“I’m 70, [Neil] is going to be 68, and we look at each other every day and go, ‘What the hell?’” Benatar laughs. “I don’t think I’ve ever been busier. It’s crazy … But we’re grateful for that. We love to work. I wish I had a little more time to see my grandchildren but I see them enough.”