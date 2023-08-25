AD
Mike FM Music News

How to cure your post-Taylor Swift Eras Tour depression

todayAugust 25, 2023

Having barnstormed her way through the U.S., Taylor Swift has now moved her Eras Tour to Mexico City — and she’s left a lot of depressed fans behind, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Back in June, on TikTok user named Faith Michelle posted a video that showed her returning back from a Taylor concert at 3am, removing her friendship bracelets and wondering, “Now what do I do w/my life?”  Many fans evidently found this relatable: The TikTok has racked up over 800 thousand views.

“Taylor Swift is one of my favorite artists ever, so I was looking forward to seeing her concert for months. That was all I was thinking about,” Faith told Women’s Wear Daily.

Fans are calling it “post-concert depression,” and it’s a pretty common feeling, according to one psychologist.

Dr. Michele Leno tells WWD, “It’s that feeling of ‘blah’ we have after an exhilarating event. It can look like not having motivation to do anything else, because your life has revolved around this event.”

Luckily, Dr. Leno says there are several ways to make yourself feel better.

“Use it as motivation to bring more positivity and excitement into your life. It’s a reminder that you are responsible for your happiness,” Leno told WWD. “You made an effort to get the tickets, drive there, knowing this is not an easy feat, you made an effort to be a part of this. So use it as a motivation to get more.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

