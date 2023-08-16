Hunting and Fishing licenses now on sale

AD

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has started selling its annual hunting and fishing licenses, and reminds hunters and anglers that 2023 licenses expire at the end of August. More than 2.7 million licenses are sold each year, according to the state agency. The money raised by those sales goes to conservation efforts and programs.

Along with the annual digital licenses, TPWD is also offering Youth Hunting, Lifetime Hunting and Fishing tags, and the Exempt Angler tag. The digital license offering is available through online purchase only.

TPWD is also doing a drawing for three Lifetime Super Combo licenses. Each entry is $5 and can be purchased online, over the phone, or at a license retailer. The first entry deadline is September 30.

To purchase your license online, visit www.txfgsales.com. You can also call 1-800-895-4248 and buy a license over the phone. Anyone looking for a license retailer can visit www.tpwd.texas.gov.

