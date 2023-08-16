Hunting and Fishing licenses now on sale

Applications now being accepted for Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy
The City of Kerrville is now accepting applications for the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy (KAYLA), which was created to help develop youth leaders committed to learning about local government. KAYLA also provides an overview of the complexity and variety of the many opportunities available through public service. KAYLA meets the second Thursday of each month (October - April) from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Students must be Kerr County residents […]