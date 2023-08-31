AD
National News

Hurricane Franklin brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches

todayAugust 31, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Franklin, which is churning near Bermuda, is bringing huge waves and dangerous rip currents to the entire East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose and the remnants of Hurricane Idalia are also contributing to the rip currents.

A rip current, which flows out toward the ocean, can quickly pull a swimmer away from the shore.

Rip currents usually reach a speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but some can clock in at 8 feet per second, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Franklin, a Category 2 hurricane, is not expected to directly hit the U.S. But in North Carolina, waves could be as high as 11 feet.

On New York’s Long Island, where the surf could reach 8 feet, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s suspending swimming at ocean-facing beaches.

The National Weather Service’s high surf advisory will remain in effect on Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The high surf advisory even stretches into Maine where waves could top 7 feet.

Click here for what you need to know about surviving rip currents.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

