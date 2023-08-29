AD
National News

Hurricane Idalia tracker: See the latest landfall map

todayAugust 29, 2023

ABC News

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Hurricane Idalia is bearing down on Florida, where it’s forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region Wednesday morning.

Landfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Storm surge in Florida’s Big Bend area is expected to reach 15 feet.

Tampa is expected to see a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet, which is enough to flood very vulnerable coastal areas.

Powerful winds reaching about 74 mph are forecast to spread inland to Tallahassee and Valdosta, Georgia.

Flooding will be a concern from Florida to North Carolina. Some areas could see 1 foot of rain in just 24 to 48 hours.

Tornadoes are also possible from Tampa Bay, Orlando and Jacksonville up to Savannah, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

zhao-yung-gu-named-gcaa-ping-all-american-honorable-mention
Sports News

Zhao Yung Gu Named GCAA PING All-American Honorable Mention

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men's Golf, has been announced as a GCAA Division III Ping All-American Honorable Mention. A total of 25 golfers were named honorable mention All-America. DIII Honorable Mention All-America Ramon Aroca Gonzalez, Hamilton Bobby Beaubien, Illinois Wesleyan Sam Berger, Saint John's (MN) Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham Southern Justin Chan, Carnegie Mellon Evan DiSanto, Wittenberg Jay Fjelstul, Luther Jas Fuhrer, Franklin & Marshall Brian Hanson, Emory […]

todayAugust 29, 2023

