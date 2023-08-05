AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Husband of missing Georgia woman Imani Roberson charged with her murder

todayAugust 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(CONYERS, Ga.) — The husband of Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother of four who disappeared last month, has been arrested and charged with her murder in what investigators said was a domestic incident, police announced Saturday.

Donell Anderson has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said at a press conference Saturday. More charges are still possible.

The body of Roberson was found on Friday and Anderson was arrested in in an apartment in Atlanta, Levett said.

“When that body was found, it was our mission — especially mine — to make sure that we could convince our judges and/or the DA’s office that we had enough evidence to secure a warrant and to get him off the street,” Levett said.

Roberson was last seen by her mother on July 16 when Roberson went over for dinner. Roberson then went home with two of her children, leaving the other two with her mother.

After her mother was unable to reach her by phone and did not find her at her home, Roberson was reported missing on July 17.

Investigators searched several homes including the victim’s home, a car and cell phones. They found the victim’s blood in the home she shared with Anderson and her four kids, Levett said.

“Our investigation intensified and it was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani,” Levett said.

During their investigation, police also found Roberson’s car burned.

Levett said another arrest will be made in this death, but did not identify the suspect, and said that the investigation is still ongoing.

“We’ve had about four to five murders this year, and every last one of them has been domestic family violence related,” Levett said.

“If there’s anyone that’s out here that is involved in a toxic relationship, whether you are receiving mental abuse, verbal abuse or physical abuse it is not worth keeping quiet and we need for you to step out and say something so we can end such tragedies like this. Especially tragedies like this that involves children. These are four kids now without a mother and unfortunately now without a father,” Levett said.

Roberson’s four children will be cared for by her parents, Levett said.

“Last night, my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated. Being here today is extremely difficult for us,” Clarine Andujar-White, the mother of the missing woman, said at the press conference.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

CEOs’ pay climbed before layoffs at tech giants like Alphabet and Microsoft, data shows

(NEW YORK) -- While some tech giants neared or imposed widespread layoffs last year, compensation for their CEOs climbed as much as tens of millions of dollars, according to an ABC News analysis of data released by research firm Equilar in May and June. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was awarded compensation worth more than $225 million in 2022, which marked a staggering 3,474% increase from the previous year, making him the nation's highest-paid CEO, according to Equilar data. Near the outset […]

todayAugust 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%