AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“I got a feeling I’m not the only one” celebrating 30 years of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Thirty years ago Thursday — August 3, 1993 — Sheryl Crow released her debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Looking back, she calls the success of the album, which made her a star and won her three Grammys, “a gift.”

On Instagram, she posted a video of herself playing “All I Wanna Do,” the album’s big hit. “This ain’t no country club. It ain’t no disco. It’s the 30th anniversary of the Tuesday Night Music Club record,” she said. “Thirty years. It’s crazy.”

“I mean, what a gift that it got picked up all over the world,” she added. “We played that song in Japan, where English isn’t the first language, and people were singing the words to that very wordy song.”

While Tuesday Night Music Club was released in August 1993, “All I Wanna Do” didn’t come out until July 1994. It was the album’s fourth single, but it was the one that connected, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelling the album to #3. 

Oddly enough, the song’s “wordy” lyrics didn’t come from Sheryl: they were taken from a poem called “Fun” by Wyn Cooper. Sheryl’s producer Bill Bottrell had discovered the poem in a book in a used bookstore, so Sheryl took a song she and her collaborators had written, “I Still Love You,” and used the poem to create a new set of lyrics.

Thirty years later, Sheryl insists she’s not tired of the song, or of the other hits the album produced.

“We’re still excited to play that stuff for you guys. We’re excited that you get excited when you hear ‘Leaving Las Vegas‘ or ‘Strong Enough to Be My Man‘ or ‘Can’t Cry Anymore,'” she said on Instagram. “So I just wanna say thank you.”

The album’s now available in Dolby Atmos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-bryan-offers-progress-update-on-new-album
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan offers progress update on new album

ABC With "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" fast approaching the top 10 of the country charts, Luke Bryan recently spoke with ABC Audio about the status of his next album. "I've got the workings of an album out there," Luke reveals, before noting that he's still got to "polish and [fine-tune] some of the loose ends on the album." "[I] still want to keep actively writing and actively looking for songs," says Luke. […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%