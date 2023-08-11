Illinois Supreme Court finds assault weapons ban constitutional

Dennis Macdonald/Getty Images

(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — The Illinois State Supreme Court found a strict assault weapons ban passed after the Highland Park shooting to be constitutional in a ruling issued Friday.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit that claimed that the ban violated the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The court reversed a lower court finding and said that the law does not violate the equal protections clause. However, the Supreme Court did not comment on claims that the law also violated the Second Amendment.

Story developing…