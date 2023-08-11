AD
“I’m officially a Swiftie!” ‘Yellowstone’ lead Kevin Costner jumps on the Taylor bandwagon

August 11, 2023

Background
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While his Yellowstone alter ego John Dutton is happily a throwback to the early days, Kevin Costner has proudly joined a modern pop star’s fandom.

The Oscar winner was just one of the many, many celebrities who attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour during its six-night stand in Los Angeles, and he came away duly impressed.

Posting a series of photos and videos from the show, the actor wrote, “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.”

Costner, who’s also a musician and leads his own band, Modern West, added, “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

