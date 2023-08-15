AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ getting early season 10 return, and more

todayAugust 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem moves closer and closer to the $100 million mark at the global box office, sources tell Deadline that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand is heading toward $1 billion+ in global retail sales. Since 2012 and not including 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles global merchandise sales have amassed $8 billion, per industry sources…

The Masked Singer will return for its 10th season a little sooner than expected, according to Entertainment Weekly. A special kickoff premiere episode will air Sunday, September 10, immediately following the NFL Double Header. The episode will feature the return of some beloved all-star members of The Masked Singer family — including Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito — paired up to perform all-new duets, unmasked. The season 10 competition will officially begin in the previously announced premiere, airing on Wednesday, September 27. Season 10 will once again be hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced last year to a combined of 19 years in prison for crimes including tax evasion and wire fraud, and now, their kids, Chase, Savannah, Chloe and Grayson, and Todd Chrisley’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley are set to star in a new reality series from the producers of Queer Eye, according to Deadline. The docuseries is still in development and does not have a broadcaster attached…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘come-on-over’-and-see-shania-twain’s-brand-new-las-vegas-residency-at-planet-hollywood
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

‘Come On Over’ and see Shania Twain’s brand-new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

Live Nation Las Vegas/Caesars Entertainment Shania Twain can't stay away from Las Vegas: She's just announced her third Sin City residency. COME ON OVER -- The Las Vegas Residency -- All The Hits! opens at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale starting August 21 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas, and a presale starts August 16 at 10 a.m. PT at citientertainment.com. "I am excited […]

todayAugust 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%