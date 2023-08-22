AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

In Brief: ‘Good Burger’ sequel and ‘AHS: Delicate’ drop teasers, and more

todayAugust 22, 2023

Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening takes on the role of world-class swimmer Diana Nyad in the upcoming film Nyad. First look images reveal Bening’s transformation into the iconic athlete, capturing Nyad’s determination as she made history by swimming from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64. Directed by Meg LeFauve, the film delves into Nyad’s incredible journey and the challenges she overcame. Jodie Foster joins the cast as the swimmer’s coach and best friend Bonnie Stoll. Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, and Eric T. Miller round out the cast. Nyad will hit Netflix and select theaters this fall…

Paramount+ debuted a teaser trailer for Good Burger 2, with longtime pals Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reuniting onscreen. The sneak peek kicks off with Mitchell’s Ed crashing into Thompson’s Dexter with his car, where he lands up in the passengers seat. “The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!” Ed exclaims. Good Burger 2, a sequel to the 1997 original, is expected to stream on Paramount+ this fall…

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming Season 12 of American Horror Story: Delicate, a new teaser trailer was released on August 21. The teaser offers glimpses of stars like Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian situated in clinical medical environments, accompanied by the recurring spider, egg, and pregnancy motifs that characterize the season. Part one of American Horror Story: Delicate is scheduled for debut on September 20, on both FX and Hulu platforms…



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Charity Lawson’s journey as The Bachelorette concluded on Monday night with an engagement to Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York. However, the road to an engagement was fraught with heartbreak, as she had to say goodbye to 27-year-old Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, the 27-year-old tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii, in what was the most gut-wrenching eliminations Bachelor Nation has ever seen. Charity's family instantly "connected" with Joey for his "genuine" responses […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

