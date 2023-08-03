AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Scream’ franchise taps ‘Happy Death Day’ director, and more

todayAugust 3, 2023

Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon has reportedly been tapped to helm the next installment of the Scream franchise, according to Deadline. He’d take over for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the team known as Radio Silence that helped relaunch the franchise, directing the past two installments. Scream IV earned a franchise-best of $168 million globally when it opened in March of 2023, while the previous installment earned $137.7 million…

As the writers’ strike enters its third month, there finally seems to be movement as both sides are going to talk about talking later this week. The Writers Guild of America released a statement that read in part, “The AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers], through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations.” It’s nowhere close to an end for the double strike that’s crippling the industry, but it marks the first step towards progress since the writers strike began May 2…

Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy has swapped launch dates with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, according to Variety. RHONY Legacy is set to premiere in December, now making it the official fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip. The cast will feature original New York Housewives Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman, who will travel to the house on Saline Beach in Saint Barthélemy the RHONY cast visited in the show’s fifth season…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayAugust 3, 2023

