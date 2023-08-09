AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Stallone’s Netflix doc to close Toronto Film Fest, and more

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
Netflix dropped the trailer to the steamy new thriller Fair Play on Tuesday. The feature stars Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich, respectively as Emily and Luke, a couple whose forbidden office romance while working at the same cutthroat hedge fund pushes their relationship to the brink when Emily gets promoted over Luke. Fair Play premieres October 13 on Netflix…

Sylvester Stallone‘s Netflix documentary Sly has been tapped to close the Toronto Film Festival on September 17. As a Netflix title, the retrospective documentary, per the streamer, “offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.” Sly launches in November on Netflix…

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has revealed that former child actor Austin Majors, best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz, son of Dennis Franz‘s Detective Andy Sipowicz, on NYPD Blue, died at 27 as the result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to Entertainment Weekly. The case remains open. Majors’ other credits included series ER, NCIS, Desperate Housewives and How I Met Your Mother, as well as the films Treasure Planet, The Price of Air, Little Manhattan and The Ant Bully

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Three-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Houston, police say

(HOUSTON) --  A baby boy died in Houston on Tuesday after being left in a car amid a dangerous and unrelenting heat wave, police said. A mother and her two children arrived in the afternoon for a visit at the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD in Houston, the public mental health authority for Texas' Harris County. She went into the building with her 4-year-old but left her 3-month-old […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

