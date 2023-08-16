AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘The View’ returning for 27th season, and more

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola have been named this year’s honorees for the Academy Museum Gala to be held on October 14, according to Deadline. As a fundraiser, the event has gotten permission to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The evening will help raise vital funds to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles…

Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent “passed away peacefully” on Tuesday at the age of 36, Kent’s agency Carey Dodd Associates tweeted on Tuesday. His other credits included Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Kent, who had a rare skin disorder, earned praise for his role in the 2011 film Sunny Boy. in which he played a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun and halts his desire to be a regular teenager…

Variety reports Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be back for on ABC’s The View when it returns for its 27th season on September 5. The daytime chat show ended the 2022-2023 TV season as the No. 1 daytime talk show among both households and total viewers, averaging 2.375 million total viewers, per Nielsen. It marked the third consecutive year that The View took the top spot in both viewers and households in daytime…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-says-he-hasn’t-rerecorded-“end-game”-with-taylor-swift-yet
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran says he hasn’t rerecorded “End Game” with Taylor Swift yet

ABC/Paula Lobo Ed Sheeran is still awaiting a call from Taylor Swift to rerecord their Reputation duet, “End Game.” When asked by Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow Podcast Monday, Ed confirmed he hasn’t yet been in the studio for “Taylor’s Version” of the song. "No, I haven't. No. No," he said. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one." Taylor, of course, […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%