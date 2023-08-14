AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ coming to digital on August 29

todayAugust 14, 2023

Background
Lucasfilm

The fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is coming to digital August 29 via platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

The movie, Ford’s last go ’round as the swashbuckling archeologist, comes packed with special features for its digital debut, including making-of documentaries centering on the movie’s stunts, costuming and production design and the digital wizardry that was used to de-age Ford by three decades for the movie’s prologue sequence.

Also included will be features on shooting in the James Mangold-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film, to which cast and crew traveled to Morocco, Sicily and New York.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is a subsidiary of Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

