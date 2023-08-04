AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ingrid Michaelson says the Broadway-bound ‘The Notebook’ musical is “the greatest thing I’ve ever done”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of The Notebook

It’s been years in the making, but The Notebook musical, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, will begin previews on Broadway in February. The musical, which garnered rave reviews during a run in Chicago, is based on Nicholas Sparks‘ romance novel. While the novel also inspired the 2004 Rachel McAdams/Ryan Gosling film, Ingrid says it’s not a carbon copy of either of those things.

“My theory is that if you’re doing a musical based on a movie, don’t do the movie,” she told ABC Audio in 2021. “Because people can go see the movie and love the movie, and you’re never going to be able to duplicate it.”

Ingrid thinks musical theater audiences are always ready to suspend their disbelief, which she says gave her “so much free range to explore fantastical elements.” For example, the roles of star-crossed lovers Allie and Noah are played by three actors representing them at different stages of their lives, though sometimes all three actors are onstage simultaneously.

“We’ve pulled apart the story and put it back together in a way that I think is just really satisfying,” Ingrid said. “We’re still telling the story that everyone loves. We’re just kind of smooshing it through all these different lenses.”

Calling The Notebook “the greatest thing that I’ve done,” Ingrid told ABC Audio, “There’s always going to be people that are saying, ‘It’s not the movie and I don’t like it.’ … But what I’m excited for is the people who come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s not the movie — and I like it.'”  (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Previews begin February 6, 2024, with opening night set for March 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-hunt’s-“outskirts”-is-about-navigating-“crossroads-in-life”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” is about navigating “crossroads in life”

Courtesy of MCA Nashville Sam Hunt is introducing fans to the protagonist in his latest single, "Outskirts." "This character has come to a crossroads in his life between sort of choosing the world and his dreams and maybe a family and future kids and his roots. And as he gets off down the road, out into the world, he's kind of looking back like, 'Did I do the right thing here?'" shares Sam, who wrote […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%