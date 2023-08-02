AD
James Blunt announces new ‘Who We Used to Be’ ﻿album, releases lead single

todayAugust 2, 2023

Atlantic Records

James Blunt is back with new music.

On Wednesday, August 5, Blunt announced that his new album, Who We Used to Be, will be released on October 27. The announcement came with the simultaneous arrival of the 10-track album’s lead single, “Beside You,” which is described as a “feel-good summer anthem.”

“It’s a bit of a celebration,” Blunt said in a press release. “An upbeat banger about finally being the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.”

Who We Used to Be arrives from Atlantic Records. It’s Blunt’s first studio album since 2019, when he put out Once Upon a Mind.

That project featured the track “Monsters,” a heartfelt ballad written for Blunt’s father, who was ill with stage four chronic kidney disease.

“Monsters” had a moment earlier this year when American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi dedicated a performance of it to his late father. Blunt then appeared on the show’s season finale to perform the song with Tongi.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

