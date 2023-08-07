AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opens in Gatlinburg

todayAugust 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean has opened his second Kitchen + Rooftop Bar location in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. 

The three-story venue features a restaurant with Southern comfort food, live music, a retail shop, a rooftop deck overlooking the scenic Smoky Mountains and more.

Fans and visitors were treated to a surprise performance from Jason during the bar’s August 3 grand opening. Also present were Jason’s wife Brittany Aldean, their kids and the mayor of Gatlinburg, Mike Werner.

“We couldn’t be happier to be here. So, thank you guys, everybody that’s already started to support the bar,” Jason shares in an Instagram video. “Having the grand opening today and want to invite you guys down. Come check it out, see for yourself. Try some food, try some drinks and bring the family and have a good time.”

Photos from the grand opening and a special recap video are available on the venue’s Instagram.

For more information, visit jasonaldeansbar.com

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes confirms he could have been in Van Halen

Jordi Vidal/WireImage Van Halen’s post David Lee Roth years could have looked a lot different, according to Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes. In an interview with The Classic Rock Podcast, Hughes revealed that Eddie Van Halen told him he had considered asking him to join the band to replace the departing Roth. "Well, you know, Eddie was newly sober at that time," he told the podcast regarding the discussion. "This would have been ... I don't know, 22 years ago.” He continued, “We spoke about it. ... Would it have worked? […]

todayAugust 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%