Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opens in Gatlinburg

Jason Aldean has opened his second Kitchen + Rooftop Bar location in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The three-story venue features a restaurant with Southern comfort food, live music, a retail shop, a rooftop deck overlooking the scenic Smoky Mountains and more.

Fans and visitors were treated to a surprise performance from Jason during the bar’s August 3 grand opening. Also present were Jason’s wife Brittany Aldean, their kids and the mayor of Gatlinburg, Mike Werner.

“We couldn’t be happier to be here. So, thank you guys, everybody that’s already started to support the bar,” Jason shares in an Instagram video. “Having the grand opening today and want to invite you guys down. Come check it out, see for yourself. Try some food, try some drinks and bring the family and have a good time.”

Photos from the grand opening and a special recap video are available on the venue’s Instagram.

For more information, visit jasonaldeansbar.com