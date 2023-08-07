AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll says “Need A Favor” “has absolutely changed my life”

todayAugust 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jelly Roll recently notched his second chart-topper on country radio with “Need A Favor,” and he’s grateful for this achievement.

“A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. ‘Need A Favor’ has absolutely changed my life,” Jelly tells Billboard recently. “It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road.” 

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning and thank you to Country radio for supporting therapeutic music like ‘Need A Favor’ since day one,” he adds. “It’s amazing to have your support and I’ve seen first hand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

Jelly’s out on his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour with Ashley McBrydeChase Rice and Elle King opening on select dates.

For the full tour schedule and tickets, visit jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day,-august-7,-1987:-lindsey-buckingham-quits-fleetwood-mac
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, August 7, 1987: Lindsey Buckingham quits Fleetwood Mac

On This Day, August 7, 1987… Lindsey Buckingham quit Fleetwood Mac, one day after a contentious group meeting at Christine McVie’s house led to a physical altercation between him and Stevie Nicks.   With a tour starting in a month, the band replaced Lindsey with Billy Burnette and Rick Vito and hit the road for the Shake the Cage Tour. Buckingham would eventually return to Fleetwood Mac when they reunited in 1993 to perform “Don’t Stop” at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration. They then reunited […]

todayAugust 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%