AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jerky Boys fans react to ‘Twisted Metal’ Easter egg

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Stephanie Beatriz and Mackey in ‘Twisted Metal’/Peacock

Society has collapsed in the post-apocalyptic world of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal, so who can blame Anthony Mackie‘s John Doe for needing some laughs between fending off vehicles equipped with machine guns and murderous marauders on the open road?

Before popping in a CD of some more appropriate chase music in the series’ first episode, there was a blink-and-you-miss it Easter egg: He’s been listening to The Jerky Boys.

The Jerky Boys have sold more than 8 million albums, and even before they were signed in 1990, their bootleg tape of prank calls had become a global phenomenon.

They still have a rabid fanbase, too.

Jerky Boys creator Johnny Brennan tells ABC Audio those fans noticed the Twisted Metal shoutout. “You wouldn’t believe all the people that were excited about it,” Johnny enthused exclusively to ABC Audio via social media.

He adds, “[T]ons of people [are] sending me video clips” of the show, calling it “awesome.” He expressed, “It’s a wonderful thing in these times to see people actually looking for something that puts a smile on their face, and there’s no doubt nothing did it better than The Jerky Boys.”

According to Twisted Metal, that apparently applies to the end times, too.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tommy-egan-declares-“game-over”-in-‘power-book-iv:-force’-new-trailer
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tommy Egan declares “Game over” in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ new trailer

Starz Tommy Egan's quest to become Chicago's kingpin drug dealer continues in the new season of the hit Starz show Power Book IV: Force. The network released the official trailer Thursday, August 10, which sees Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, vying for his spot as the city's head honcho. "Nothing stands in Tommy Egan's way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago," a statement released by Starz […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%