    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas reveals pooping his pants onstage was not his most embarrassing moment

todayAugust 2, 2023

Background
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Joe Jonas recently revealed that he once pooped his pants onstage, but it turns out that isn’t even what he considers his most embarrassing onstage moment.

In a new Q&A with Vanity Fair, he shares the moment while quizzing his brothers. “What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?” he asks Nick and Kevin.

They both reply with the time he “s*** his pants,” but Joe declares that “incorrect” and says his most embarrassing moment occurred when he fell on national TV.

The moment he’s referring to happened during the Jonas Brothers’ American Music Awards performance in 2007. At the beginning of the performance, the brothers stood behind glass panes which then shattered as they made their entrance — but Joe tripped and fell flat on his face. However, he quickly got up and went on with the performance.

“That was embarrassing at the time,” he said. “Now I don’t really care, because it’s happened many times since.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

