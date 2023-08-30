AD
Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp on his new girlfriend: She’s “not left my side in seven months”

todayAugust 30, 2023

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

John Mellencamp is off the market. During an appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed he’s been dating a 57-year-old woman for the past seven months.

While Maher tried to get Mellencamp to identify his lady friend, he’d only say, “She’s a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly.”

He added, “She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn’t know I was going to be there. I didn’t know she was there. We met each other.” 

He also said that she “has a really high threshold for tolerance” and that she’s “never even got angry at me” in their time together.

And things must be going well because Mellencamp says she hasn’t left his side in seven months.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

