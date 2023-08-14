AD
Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills & more to perform at the Colts Kickoff Concert

todayAugust 14, 2023

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have lined up some big-name stars to help them launch their 2023 season.

The team has announced the lineup for their 2023 Kickoff Concert, which will take place September 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indiana’s own John Mellencamp is on board for the show, along with Stephen Stills, Heart’s Ann Wilson and J. Geils Band’s Peter Wolf, plus illusionist Criss Angel. The event will also feature The Jim Irsay Band and Irsay’s collection of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia.

The Kickoff Concert is free for fans, but they will need tickets to attend. They can be reserved at colts.com.

The Colts season kicks off Sunday, September 10, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

