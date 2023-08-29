AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi notches sixth #1 with “Your Heart Or Mine”

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jon Pardi has locked in his sixth career #1 hit with “Your Heart Or Mine.”

The spirited track was penned by Justin EbachJohn Pierce and Jon’s album co-producer, Bart Butler. Though he didn’t write it, Jon recalls instantly liking the song’s vibe when Bart pitched it to him.

“He played it for me [and I was] like, ‘Man, this song’s special. It’s cool. I like the story of it. I like the beat, and it’s got a very sexy vibe to it,'” Jon tells ABC Audio.

“Girls like this push and pull, this ‘Do you like me? Do you not like me?’ They love that stuff, you know? I guess we all do,” he adds with a laugh. “We’ve all been there. So it’s definitely got that vibe to it and it’s really fun to play live.” 

“Your Heart Or Mine” is off Jon’s fourth album, Mr. Saturday Night, which arrived in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

