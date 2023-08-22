AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi postpones UK + European tour

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Larry McCormack

The U.K. and European dates for Jon Pardi‘s Mr. Saturday Night World Tour have been postponed.

The country star shared the unexpected announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, and apologized to fans who had tickets to see him.

“I’m sorry to announce that we’ve had to postpone the UK & European leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour,” Jon writes in his statement before encouraging fans to “hold on” to tickets for the soon-to-be-announced “rescheduled dates.” ⁣ ⁣

“If you are unable to make the rescheduled date, refunds are available at the point of purchase. This sadly also means we have to cancel our headline appearance at The Long Road Festival,” he adds. ⁣⁣”Appreciate you all understanding as we get new dates on the calendar, and really excited to get over there to the fans soon.”

Jon was set to kick off his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour in Belfast on August 25, with scheduled stops in Lutterworth, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Oslo, before concluding in Stockholm on September 7. 

Additionally, he was part of The Long Road Festival’s lineup alongside Eli Young BandJackson DeanBrelandTenille TownesThe War And Treaty and more.

For Jon’s updated tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jelly-roll-reigns-at-#1-on-country-radio
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll reigns at #1 on country radio

ABC/Larry McCormack Jelly Roll's "Need A Favor" is #1 on country radio for a third week. The track was penned by Jelly alongside Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta, and is off his latest album, Whitsitt Chapel. Of his accomplishment, Jelly tells Billboard, "A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. 'Need A Favor' has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%