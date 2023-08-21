AD
Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi’s excited about taking country music overseas

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
Jon Pardi‘s set to take his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour across the pond soon. Even though shows will be in smaller venues compared to his stateside runs, performing to fans abroad is something he’s thrilled about.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the fans out there, playing some venues that we haven’t played before and kinda going back to more of a smaller setting when we’ve been doing big shows out here in the States,” Jon shares. “It’ll definitely be different, but I think it’ll be very memorable.”

“I know it’s pretty much sold out, and that’s exciting,” he continues. “I know all the interviews I’ve done with the people interviewing me, they just talk about how everybody’s so excited and it’s a big deal and so I want to make sure they get a great show.”

Jon will kick off the international leg of his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour on August 25 in Belfast before making stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Stockholm and more.

His current single, “Your Heart or Mine,” is #4 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

